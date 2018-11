NATIONAL

A senior secretary to President Moon Jae-in has offered to resign after being caught by police while driving under the influence of alcohol, the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said Friday.



Kim Jong-cheon offered to resign after he was cited for a DUI earlier in the day.







The president has ordered Kim's resignation to be processed, a Cheong Wa Dae official told reporters. (Yonhap)