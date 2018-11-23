[Weather] Coldest day so far this season forecast for Friday

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Temperatures will record below zero Friday throughout most of South Korea, with strong winds aggravating the biting cold.Morning temperatures will dip to their lowest point so far this season, between minus 9 degrees Celsius and 3 C, but will rise to 4-11 C later in the afternoon. The cold is expected to be at its most pronounced in Cheorwon and Daegwallyeong, Gangwon Province, where the mercury is forecast to drop to minus 9 C.The morning lows will be minus 4 C for Seoul and Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, and even lower in other areas of Gyeonggi Province, reaching minus 6 C in Dongducheon and minus 8 C in Paju.The Korea Meteorological Administration warned that the weather will feel even colder with the wind chill factor.Fine dust levels nationwide are expected to be “average” to “good.”The weather agency advises extra precautions against fire, as the air will grow increasingly dry in the mountainous areas of Gangwon Province and along the east coast.By Choi Ji-won (jwchoikr@heraldcorp.com)