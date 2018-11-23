Parliament opens plenary session after deadlock broken

NATIONAL

The National Assembly opened a plenary session Friday to handle key economic bills as rival parties put parliament back on track this week after a weeklong hiatus amid partisan conflicts.



The parties sent around 90 bills linked to the livelihoods of ordinary people to the session, which started at 10 a.m.



A plenary session was originally slated for last Thursday, but the main opposition Liberty Korea Party and the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party boycotted it to protest President Moon Jae-in's appointment of the environment minister without parliamentary consent.







(Yonhap)

The deadlock was broken as the ruling Democratic Party and the two conservative parties agreed Wednesday to conduct a parliamentary probe into allegations of nepotism at public firms.The assembly will also expedite its review of the government's 2019 budget proposal worth 470.5 trillion won ($416.5 billion) ahead of Dec. 2, the legal deadline to review it.The government is pushing for expansionary fiscal spending next year to prop up the slowing economy and buttress President Moon's peace initiative with North Korea.The proposal includes a record 23.5 trillion won in funds for job creation and increased expenditures on social welfare and inter-Korean projects. (Yonhap)