Seoul warns of rampant fraud on online shopping sites ahead of year-end holidays

As the peak shopping season approaches, with Black Friday falling in the US this week and the holiday season next month, consumers are at an increased risk of fraud when using cross-border shopping sites, the Seoul Electronic Commerce Center said Thursday.



The center under the Seoul Metropolitan Government announced that it had handled eight consumer complaints against Rogervi2018, an online shopping site that purported to sell products from the French luxury shoe brand Roger Vivier, owned by Tod’s Spa Group.







(S​eoul Metropolitan Government)

