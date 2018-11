WORLD

Denmark's capital Copenhagen has been chosen as the world's No. 1 city to visit in 2019, according to travel publisher Lonely Planet.The Best in Travel report, now in its 14th year, is based on the nominations of editors, researchers, locals and influencers, whose selections are then ranked by a panel of judges.The "Silicon Valley of China" Shenzhen has been ranked No. 2 on the list followed by Serbia's Novi Sad, Miami and Kathmandu.