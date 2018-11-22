Yuhan-Kimberly assists reforestation in Mongolia

BUSINESS

An observatory tower at the Tujin Nars forest in Mongolia (Yuhan-Kimberly)

Yuhan-Kimberly, a South Korean manufacturer of sanitary products, said it was joining forces with the Mongolian government to restore a forest and open an observatory tower there.According to the company, the work to restore deforested areas of Mongolia’s Tujin Nars forest began in 2003. The forest had sustained severe damage after two fires before the local government formally asked Yuhan-Kimberly to take part in the project in 2001.Since that time, over 10 million trees have been planted.The company said the project would not only prevent desertification in Mongolia but would also reduce the amount of fine dust blowing toward the Korean Peninsula.Yuhan-Kimberly is leading environmental conservation efforts in and outside of Korea through its corporate social responsibility program.Since 1998, the company has planted trees in government-owned forests, also offering opportunities for people to participate in various environmental activities by working closely with domestic and foreign forest-conservation organizations.The company has been planting trees in Korea’s metropolitan areas since 2005, including Seoul Forest in Seongdong-gu, and has helped create 12 small forests in residential areas across the country.Last year, the company opened a forest-cultivation center in Hwacheon, Gangwon Province. The center can produce 45 million seedlings per year, which will facilitate reforestation on the Korean Peninsula, Yuhan-Kimberly said.