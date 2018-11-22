Sweden raises alarm over sanctions’ impact on NK human rights

NATIONAL

Permanent Representative of Sweden to the United Nations addresses the media at the UN on Wednesday. Screen captured from UN YouTube channel

Sweden’s UN envoy on Wednesday raised concerns that human rights conditions in North Korea are worsening due to sanctions on the country, calling for exemptions for selected items.Although humanitarian aid for North Korean citizens are exempt from current sanctions, banking and customs restrictions hamper aid efforts, Sweden’s UN envoy Olof Skoog told reporters following a briefing by the sanctions committee and the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.Saying that while the North Korean government is responsible for the country’s “dire” humanitarian situation, Skoog said the international community has the responsibility to provide “life-saving support for the population.”He did, however, stress that his country supports the sanctioning of the North Korean government, and credited the measures for developments surrounding the Korean Peninsula.He said that aid is being delivered, but is hampered by restrictions, and suggested “blanket exemptions” for certain items. He stressed that North Korea-related humanitarian aid projects are closely monitored to ensure materials are not diverted for unapproved purposes.“We believe there is effective monitoring on the ground, therefore we should probably be able to step back in terms of not being too concerned in the sanctions committee about these exemptions,” Skoog said.According to Skoog, despite existing aid programs, the UN is receiving reports of “adverse indirect impacts” of sanctions on North Korea’s humanitarian situation.The Swedish diplomat also emphasized that the majority of funds for such projects are spent outside North Korea, and therefore the possibility of misuse or embezzlement is limited.Highlighting that “no one is supporting sanctions that are hurting the civilian population,” Skoog went on to say that the situation regarding sanctions exemptions can be improved, and urged nations to donate to the cause.He declined to comment on the part the US has played in delaying humanitarian aid to North Korea, and the country’s worsening humanitarian conditions.While China and Russia have taken the position that some sanctions relief should be provided, the US and some European leaders have stressed the need to maintain maximum pressure.The US has also taken the lead in delaying requests for exemptions.By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)