Seoul to expand operation of nighttime buses for year-end

The city government will introduce four new nighttime bus routes that pass through major city spots, including Gangnam, Hongik University, and Yeongdeungpo, from Dec. 1 to 30.
|(Wikimedia Commons)
The bus numbers are the N877 departing from Saejeol Subway Station to Hongdae Station; N866 from Daerim Station to Yeongdeungpo Station; N824 from Konkuk University Station to Gangnam Station ; and N854 from Sillim Station to Gangnam Station.
The new nighttime buses will run after regular daytime buses end operations, from 12:10 a.m. to 3:30 a.m., Wednesdays to Sundays. They will also operate on Dec. 25.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)