Seoul to expand operation of nighttime buses for year-end

NATIONAL

(Wikimedia Commons)

The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Thursday it will launch additional nighttime bus services and expand operations of existing bus lines to meet the increase in demand expected at the end of the year.The city government will introduce four new nighttime bus routes that pass through major city spots, including Gangnam, Hongik University, and Yeongdeungpo, from Dec. 1 to 30.The bus numbers are the N877 departing from Saejeol Subway Station to Hongdae Station; N866 from Daerim Station to Yeongdeungpo Station; N824 from Konkuk University Station to Gangnam Station ; and N854 from Sillim Station to Gangnam Station.The new nighttime buses will run after regular daytime buses end operations, from 12:10 a.m. to 3:30 a.m., Wednesdays to Sundays. They will also operate on Dec. 25.By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)