‘Make way, Mr. President’: BTS storms Time’s person of the year poll

|This photo of Moon and BTS was posted on the band`s official Twitter account on Oct. 14. (Twitter @BTS_BigHit)
BTS currently leads the magazine’s online poll with 10 percent of total votes, followed by Moon with 7 percent.
Time started holding the online poll in 1998 to let readers weigh in on the title, which was launched in 1927. However, the selection is ultimately made by the magazine’s editors.
Regarding the two Korean contenders, Kim Sung-tae of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party voiced his support for the boy band during an emergency committee meeting at the National Assembly on Thursday morning.
“Congratulations to BTS, who is leading ahead of President Moon Jae-in, Kim Jong-un and Pope Francis in Time’s person of the year poll. I hope (BTS) comes in top in the final result.” Kim said.
He then suggested Moon “consider withdrawing (from the poll) to help BTS win the title,” claiming that the president has not shown “tangible accomplishments outside the country.”
|BTS on the cover of Time's Oct. 22 global edition (Time)
On Oct. 10, BTS was included on Time’s list of next-generation leaders and was featured on the cover of its Oct. 22 global edition.
Among this year’s candidates for person of the year are Michelle Obama, Ariana Grande, Meghan Markle, Serena Williams, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk. Last year’s person of the year was then-President-elect Donald Trump.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)