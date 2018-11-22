Korea in consultations with US, relevant countries on sanctions exemptions for railway project

NATIONAL

South Korea is in consultations with the United States and other relevant countries to discuss temporary sanctions exemptions for a joint railway field study with North Korea, a unification ministry official said Thursday.



On Wednesday, the US expressed "strong support" for South and North Korea to conduct a field study on their railways as part of efforts to modernize and eventually connect them over their border.



The project has been put on hold for months since the United Nations Command blocked a passage of materials needed for a railway examination in the North, citing procedural problems.







The move, however, was seen as reflecting Washington's displeasure with possible violation of sanctions and the faster-paced inter-Korean exchanges amid stalled denuclearization talks with the North."With regard to the joint railway study, consultations are underway with the US, the United Nations and other relevant countries," the official told reporters on condition of anonymity."The schedules (for the field study) will be determined accordingly."The Koreas had planned to begin a field survey in late October so that they could hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the project either in late November or early December. Seoul now aims to hold the groundbreaking ceremony before the end of this year.The railway project linking rail systems of the two Koreas along their western and eastern regions is a key inter-Korean cooperation endeavor that their leaders agreed on in April in a bid to realize balanced economic development and co-prosperity on the divided peninsula.Skepticism still lingers over the project as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo earlier stressed the importance of denuclearization of North Korea and an improvement in inter-Korean relations going hand in hand, apparently expressing caution against Seoul's unilateral action to engage in major economic cooperation with the North.Meanwhile, with regard to a media report that North Korea carried out cyber attacks on South Korea ahead of their September summit in Pyongyang, the official said that there has been no damage caused by hacking attempts, nor is there any evidence that North Korea was behind such aggression."As you know, hacking attempts happen through the year," he said. "There has been no confirmed damage from them ... We have not confirmed that any of them linked to North Korea, either." (Yonhap)