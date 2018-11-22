Go to Mobile Version

BTS wins first platinum single and first gold album from RIAA

By Kim Arin
  • Published : Nov 22, 2018 - 13:12
  • Updated : Nov 22, 2018 - 14:01
BTS recently won its first platinum single and two gold album certifications by the Recording Industry Association of America.

RIAA certifications are awarded based on number of recording units sold -- over 500,000 certify for gold, over 1 million platinum, over 10 million diamond.


(Big Hit Entertainment)

The septet’s latest album “Love Yourself: Answer,” which debuted at the top of Billboard 200’s Sept. 1 chart, has been certified gold, becoming its first gold-certified album. The lead track to the 26-track reissue album “Idol” has also been certified gold as a single. Released on Aug. 24, “Answer” is the final album of the band’s “Love Yourself” saga that began with “Love Yourself: Her” released on Sept. 18.

“Mic Drop,” a track off “Her” that was later released as a remix single by Steve Aoki in November of the same year, has become the band’s first certified platinum single on Nov. 9. The YouTube music video to the remixed song has amassed over 382 million views as of Thursday, almost a year since its upload on Nov. 24, 2017.

Lead tracks of the former two “Love Yourself” series, “DNA” and “Fake Love” have also been certified gold earlier this year.

By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)


