Kia unveils interior images of SOUL box car

Kia Motors Corp., South Korea's second-biggest carmaker by sales, on Thursday unveiled interior photos of the upcoming third-generation SOUL box car after releasing an initial teaser image last week.



The carmaker said the new version of SOUL will debut at the Los Angeles auto show later this month before it is launched in the domestic market early in 2019.







Shown in this image, released by Kia Motors Corp. on Nov. 22, 2018, shows the new steering wheel used on the next-generation SOUL box car. (Yonhap)

The interior images released on Thursday showed that the upcoming vehicle has a 10.25-inch wide display, which can be split into different segments to carry out multiple tasks simultaneously, such as searching a map while playing music.The carmaker said its latest iteration of the multi-purpose vehicle will not only come with better design, but also with new technologies and a host of top-notch features that were not installed on previous models.Besides the interior, the carmaker showed the profile of the car, with streamlined sheetmetal and much thinner headlamps.Kia had sold more than 1 million SOULs in the United States, the world's most important automobile market, as of the end of June. The car, which currently includes a pure electric variant, was first launched on global markets in 2008. (Yonhap)