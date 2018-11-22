Voting begins for Korean pro football awards

SPORTS

This photo provided by the K League shows Gyeongnam FC striker Marcao celebrating his goal against Pohang Steelers in a K League 1 match in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province, on Aug. 18, 2018. (Yonhap)

Voting for this year's S. Korean pro football awards began Thursday, with four players listed as MVP candidates.Voting for the 2018 K League Awards kicked off at 9 a.m. Thursday and will run until 8 p.m. Dec. 2.The K League, the operator of the pro football league, already announced MVP nominees for the 2018 season last week. After receiving recommendations from the 12 clubs, Gyeongnam FC forward Marcao, Gangwon FC striker Uros Djeric, Ulsan FC forward Junior Negrao and Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors defender Lee Yong have been nominated for the top individual honor in the K League 1.Marcao, who swept the MVP and scoring title last year in the second division, is currently the top scorer in the first division with 26 goals. With two matches remaining until the season finale, Djeric is chasing Marcao with 24 goals, followed by Junior who has 21.Lee Yong is currently third in assists with nine helpers in 30 matches. But he has the winners' advantage as his club Jeonbuk had already secured the K League 1 title.For the Young Player award, which is presented to the top South Korean-born player aged 23 or younger with under three years of professional experience, Jeonbuk goalkeeper Song Bum-keun, Ulsan midfielder Han Seung-gyu, Daegu FC forward Jeong Seung-won and Pohang Steelers goalkeeper Kang Hyeon-mu were the nominees.For the Coach of the Year award, Jeonbuk boss Choi Kang-hee is up against Kim Jong-bu of Gyeongnam, Kim Do-hoon of Ulsan and Choi Soon-ho of Pohang.From this year, the K League decided to change the voting system for the awards. Previously, only registered media members could cast votes, but now, club captains and head coaches can also take part.The winners will be announced at a ceremony scheduled for Dec. 3 in Seoul. (Yonhap)