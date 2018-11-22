Samsung, LG solidify global TV market presence with premium products

BUSINESS

South Korean tech manufacturers expanded their presence in the global TV market in the third quarter, data showed Thursday, by solidifying their control over large premium models.



According to the data compiled by IHS Markit, Samsung Electronics Co. took up 28.4 percent of the global TV market in terms of shipments in the July-September period, followed by LG Electronics Inc. with 15.4 percent. Samsung topped the list for the 49th consecutive quarter since 2006.







(Yonhap)

Japan's Sony Corp. followed with 9.5 percent, with China's TCL Corp. and Hisense Co. posting 6.7 percent and 6.5 percent, respectively, IHS Markit said.The latest figures mark a rise from 2017, when Samsung and LG posted a market share of 26.5 percent and 14.6 percent for all of that year.IHS Markit said the global shipment of TVs is estimated at 54.9 million units, up 0.1 percent on-year. In terms of price, on the other hand, the sized reached US$27 billion, soaring 27.8 percent on-year.Industry watchers said the figures indicate that Samsung and LG Electronics, which have been promoting QLED and OLED TVs, respectively, were able to expand sales of high-end models over the cited period.