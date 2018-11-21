‘Produce 101’ star Jeon Somi to debut solo under YG subsidiary

ENTERTAINMENT

(Mnet)

Jeon Somi, a winner of season one of the talent competition show “Produce 101,” will embark on a solo career in March 2019.Jeon debuted with the yearlong project group I.O.I following the season finale in April 2016. Comprising contenders who finished within the top 11, I.O.I enjoyed success, winning three new artist of the year awards at three of the major music awards at home: Golden Disc, Mnet Asian Music Awards and Seoul Music Awards.Previously signed with JYP Entertainment, Jeon did not release any music while under the record label. In August, Jeon decided not to renew her contract with her former label, which she had been with since her trainee days. She opted instead to sign with YG Entertainment’s subsidiary The Black Label.Prior to her success with “Produce 101,” the 17-year-old star contended for one of the nine spots in girl group Twice on the 2015 reality show “Sixteen,” produced jointly by JYP Entertainment and CJ ENM. Jeon’s elimination in the final stage of the competition upset a lot of viewers at the time.By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)