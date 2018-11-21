Jeju council adopts resolution welcoming leaders of two Koreas to Mount Halla

NATIONAL

The Jeju Special-Governing Provincial Council on Wednesday adopted a resolution calling for the leaders of the two Koreas to together visit the southern resort island's Mount Halla during North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's future visit to South Korea.



The resolution, which was unanimously approved by 38 Jeju councilors, also expresses support for the fourth summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Kim.







(Yonhap)

In the resolution, the Jeju councilors urged the Moon government to make all-out efforts for substantial progress in inter-Korean relations by achieving complete denuclearization and permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula.They also asked the National Assembly to approve the Panmunjom Declaration signed by Moon and Kim after their first summit in the inter-Korean peace village in April.Mount Halla, at 1,947 meters, is the highest mountain in South Korea. Moon and Kim together traveled to Mount Paekdu, the highest mountain of North Korea, after their third summit meeting in Pyongyang in September.At the third summit meeting, Kim promised to visit South Korea within this year.Meanwhile, a group of nine liberal South Korean university students held a news conference in Seoul on Wednesday vowing to welcome Kim's trip to Seoul and create a social atmosphere in favor of his visit.The students said they will engage in various activities, including the organization of welcome groups and distribution of welcome stickers and badges, to warmly greet the North Korean leader. (Yonhap)