Labor group to go on strike over flexible work time scheme

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

South Korea's major labor umbrella group is set to stage a strike across the country Wednesday to fight political parties' move to revise a new work-hour system and demand the abolition of non-regular jobs.The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions said that an estimated 160,000 affiliated unionized workers will likely join the walkout.The group said that about 40,000 workers plan to participate in protest rallies nationwide, including one at the National Assembly in Seoul. Police said that they will be vigilant against potential clashes or accidents during the demonstrations.The labor group opposes a potential revision in the new 52 hours per week system as rival parties are reviewing a change to allow for a more flexible operation of the scheme in consideration of the businesses' complaints.The flexible working hour system calls for adjusting weekday working hours to 40 hours by allowing a worker to take a break to make up for overtime work within a certain period.Political parties are considering extending the current three-month limit to six months or one year.The KCTU is widely in contention with the liberal Moon Jae-in government over labor policy.The group refused to join a new multilateral committee seeking social dialogue that involves representatives from the labor, management and the government, as well as other experts.The committee will set sail Thursday as an expanded version of a trilateral committee on the labor, the management and the government. (Yonhap)