[Weather] Light rain, snow expected throughout nation

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

After some early-morning drizzle followed by a short lull, more rain and possibly even some snow are on the way in Seoul in the afternoon.Gyeonggi and Gangwon provinces, the Chungcheong provinces and Jeju Island will see 5 to 15 millimeters of rain. The rest of the nation will see only light showers, around 5 mm.Seoul as well as Gyeonggi and North Gyeongsang provinces will see 1 cm of snow mixed with rain in the evening. Mountainous regions of Gangwon Province will see up to 5 cm of snow.Fine dust levels will be bad in the morning nationwide, but will recover to “good” levels in the evening when cold wind blows the dust away.The cold northwesterly wind will cause temperatures to plummet overnight. Morning temperatures of minus 3 to minus 4 degrees Celsius are forecast for Thursday.By Lee Tae-hee (taeheelee@heraldcorp.com)