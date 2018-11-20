Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

S. Korea's Jeju Air in $4.4b 40-plane Boeing order

By AFP
  • Published : Nov 20, 2018 - 19:37
  • Updated : Nov 20, 2018 - 19:41
South Korean budget carrier Jeju Air has ordered 40 airplanes from US manufacturer Boeing for $4.4 billion, the airline said on Tuesday, one of the country's largest-ever aircraft purchases. 

Jeju Air is placing firm orders for 40 B737-MAX 8 models, with deliveries running from 2022 to 2026, with options for 10 more, it said in a regulatory filing.


(Yonhap)


The firm was spending $4.4 billion to buy the planes, it said, describing the deal as the biggest contract by a South Korean carrier for a single model of an aircraft.

The company -- based in southern Korean resort island of Jeju -- currently operates a fleet of 38 B737-800 planes that mostly fly short routes to China, Japan and Southeast Asian countries.

"The latest deal... will help us replace the existing fleet with next-generation airplanes, maintain price competitiveness and grow into a next leading air carrier," the firm said in a statement.

The new aircraft is known to be far more efficient than its current planes, helping it to cut costs, it added. (AFP)



LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114