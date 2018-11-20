UN Command holds ceremony marking return of remains of US soldier

WORLD

The United Nations Command on Tuesday held a solemn ceremony marking the return of the remains of a US soldier who died during the 1950-53 Korean War, renewing its pledge to "leave no one behind."



UNC Commander Gen. Robert B. Abrams officiated the event in Seoul for the serviceman whose remains were found in October last year in Yanggu, 175 kilometers northeast of Seoul.







The soldier died in 1951 while fighting as part of the 32nd Infantry Regiment, the 7th Army Division, during the Cold War conflict. The UNC did not divulge his name or rank.During the event, Abrams expressed his appreciation to South Korea's Agency for KIA Recovery and Identification and the US Department of Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency for their project to excavate and identify war remains.KIA stands for killed in action. POW means prisoner of war, while MIA is missing in action."It is through (the South Korean agency's) tireless work and the work of the U.S. Department of Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency that we are able to fulfill our solemn obligation to find them all -- the missing, the prisoners of war -- to find them, to identify them, and return them home to their loved ones and their nation," he said."With each repatriation, we close the gap and come one step closer to fulfilling our vow to leave no one behind," he added.