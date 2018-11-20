Go to Mobile Version

ENTERTAINMENT

LATEST NEWS

Ed Sheeran on BTS: ‘I think they are great’

By Kim Hye-soo
  • Published : Nov 20, 2018 - 15:39
  • Updated : Nov 20, 2018 - 15:39
British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran said on Tuesday that he is interested in working with BTS, saying the band is “great.” 

(Twitter)

“Actually, I wrote a song that I think they might be messing with. I heard this the other day,” said Sheeran in an interview with a UK media outlet. “I really like BTS though, I think they are great.”


(Instagram)

Tuesday was not the first time the renowned singer has shown interest in collaboration with BTS. When the boy band released its latest album, “Love Yourself - Answer” on Aug. 24, Sheeran posted a congratulatory message to the group via his Instagram account. 


(Herald DB)

BTS reacted enthusiastically. “We were very surprised to hear that Ed Sheeran mentioned BTS. We’ve never had chance to meet or communicate so it was really thrilling,” said member J-Hope at a press conference in August.

Singer-songwriter Sheeran, who debuted in 2011, is scheduled to visit Seoul on April 21 next year for his first concert in Korea.

By Kim Hye-soo (clairek@heraldcorp.com)


The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114