[Newsmaker] Violent criminals banned from working in delivery business for up to 20 years

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

The government said Tuesday that those convicted of violent crimes such as sexual and child-related abuse will be banned from working in the delivery business for up to 20 years.The proposed revision of the Truck Transport Business Act, which prohibits violent criminals from working in the transport business, was passed in a Cabinet meeting presided over by President Moon Jae-in and is to be enacted starting Nov. 29.The amendment aims to protect consumers from violent crimes, such as sexual assault, by criminals that take advantage of the nature of delivery jobs. As violent criminals have a high rate of reoffending, concerns were raised because those working for delivery businesses are given access to the personal information of customers and meet them face-to-face.Those convicted of theft and drug offenses will also face bans.The revision of the transport business act not only prevents convicts from driving freight trucks, but also bans them from working for delivery businesses that collect, sort and deliver goods.The duration of the ban is 20 years for crimes including sexual abuse against adults and children, murder, theft and hit-and-run. For drug criminals, the prohibition could range from two to 20 years, depending on the severity of the crime.Aware of concerns among the public over crimes related to deliveries, regional governments have installed “safe delivery boxes” to which items can be delivered. In Seoul, there are a total of 210 such boxes installed across the city.A similar occupational ban is already in place for those convicted of sex crimes against children. Offenders are prohibited from working at all education institutes, including universities and child welfare service centers, for up to 10 years, depending on the severity of the crime.By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)