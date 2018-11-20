Minister says Seoul will honor sanctions in seeking inter-Korean economic cooperation

NATIONAL

South Korea will continue to closely cooperate with the international community in enforcing global sanctions on North Korea even when it pushes for inter-Korean economic cooperation, Seoul's unification minister said Tuesday.



"The South Korean government strongly sticks to the goal of complete denuclearization (of the Korean Peninsula) and also respects the framework of global sanctions," Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon told a forum in Seoul.



"Going forward, our government will closely cooperate with the international community both in the process of denuclearization and inter-Korean economic cooperation," he added.







His remarks came as South Korea and the United States apparently have been at odds in their approach to North Korea's denuclearization.Seoul wants to expand inter-Korean economic cooperation as a way to help speed up the denuclearization of the North, while Washington says sanctions will remain in place until the North completely gives up its nuclear weapons program.Washington has voiced discomfort with joint projects between the Koreas, such as connecting railways and roads across the border.The minister in charge of inter-Korean affairs emphasized that North Korea will not be able to achieve its goal of economic development without progress in denuclearization."For the North to achieve its goal of economic development, there should be international cooperation. Without progress in denuclearization, the goal will be out of reach," he said. "The South Korean government explains this whenever it meets the North."Cho also called for global cooperation in building peace in the region, while urging the international community to show an "inclusive" future to North Korea."It was close cooperation between the Koreas and the international community that helped us get over the perilous military tensions last year and launch the road toward peace on the Korean Peninsula," he said. "To have complete and lasting peace, we need more cooperation."When it comes to cooperation, it is necessary to make efforts to try to understand the stance and situation of others. It will be important to show North Korea an inclusive future in which it can grow as a member of the international community." (Yonhap)