S. Korea allows son of late NK official to visit Pyongyang for memorial service

South Korea has allowed a man to visit Pyongyang to attend a memorial service for his mother who was a high-ranking North Korean official, a unification ministry official said Tuesday.



The ministry gave the green light to the travel request by the 72-year-old second son of Ryu Mi-yong, who was the chairwoman of the central committee of the Chondoist Chongu Party and a member of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly of North Korea. The event is scheduled for Friday. He will enter the North via China Wednesday.







Ryu and her husband, Choe Tok-sin, who served as foreign minister in South Korea during the 1960s, emigrated to the United States in 1976 and defected to the North in 1986, leaving behind two sons and three daughters.The South Korean son was allowed to enter the North in 2016, when his mother died at age 95, and in 2017. (Yonhap)