At least 3 college students die from DUI crash

The local police said a 22-year-old college student, whose name has not been released, crashed the rental car he was driving into the traffic signal post at around 1 a.m. One person in the back seat was seriously injured and three others were killed, while the driver and a person in the front passenger seat sustained less severe injuries. All six people in the car are believed to have been friends from a university in the area.
|This photo shows the wreckage of the car that crashed into a traffic signal post in Hongseong, South Chungcheong Province, Tuesdsay. (Yonhap)
According to police, the accident occurred as the six friends were on their way to the home of one of the passengers after drinking together in Hongseong-eup.
The police said the driver’s blood alcohol content was greater than 0.1 percent, which is grounds for the revocation of a driver’s license.
The authorities are currently questioning the driver and witnesses.
By Choi Ji-won (jwchoikr@heraldcorp.com)