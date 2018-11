At least 3 college students die from DUI crash

NATIONAL

This photo shows the wreckage of the car that crashed into a traffic signal post in Hongseong, South Chungcheong Province, Tuesdsay. (Yonhap)

A college student driving under the influence of alcohol crashed into a traffic signal post in Hongseong, South Chungcheong Province, early Tuesday morning, killing three passengers.The local police said a 22-year-old college student, whose name has not been released, crashed the rental car he was driving into the traffic signal post at around 1 a.m. One person in the back seat was seriously injured and three others were killed, while the driver and a person in the front passenger seat sustained less severe injuries. All six people in the car are believed to have been friends from a university in the area.According to police, the accident occurred as the six friends were on their way to the home of one of the passengers after drinking together in Hongseong-eup.The police said the driver’s blood alcohol content was greater than 0.1 percent, which is grounds for the revocation of a driver’s license.The authorities are currently questioning the driver and witnesses.By Choi Ji-won ( jwchoikr@heraldcorp.com