N. Korea's media report on events for anniversary of Mount Kumgang tour

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

North Korea's media Tuesday reported on recent events to mark the 20th anniversary of a now-suspended tour program to a scenic North Korean mountain.More than 100 South Koreans, including Hyundai Group executives, lawmakers and journalists, arrived at a resort at Mount Kumgang on the North's east coast on Sunday for a two-day visit to attend the joint events with the North."Attending there from the north side were officials concerned of the Korea Asia-Pacific Peace Committee and the DPRK Guidance Bureau of Special Zone for International Tour of Mount Kumgang and from the south side figures of Hyundai Group, and political, social and economic circles," the Korean Central News Agency reported in English."The speakers said that bright future of the Korean nation rests with the full implementation of the historic Panmunjom Declaration and the September Pyongyang Joint Declaration, expressing the will to take action in response to the call of the times," it added, referring to the summit agreements between their leaders.The participants planted trees together to celebrate the anniversary, the KCNA said.Since Hyundai founder Chung Ju-yung started the tourism program at Mount Kumgang on Nov. 18, 1998, it has been regarded as a symbol of reconciliation between the Koreas.The Seoul government, however, suspended the program in 2008 following the deadly shooting of a South Korean female tourist near the resort.The celebration events had been held annually for years despite the suspension, but they had not taken place since 2015 as inter-Korean relations deteriorated.With a recent thaw in relations between the two Koreas, expectations have been growing for a resumption of the tour program. Their leaders agreed in September to normalize it when conditions are met.Hyundai Group Chairwoman Hyun Jeong-eun told reporters after returning from her trip to the mountain Monday that she hopes the tour program will be resumed "in the near future." (Yonhap)