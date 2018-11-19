Korea's finance minister meets senior Chinese politician

BUSINESS

SEJONG (Yonhap) -- Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon held a meeting with a senior Chinese politician Monday during which they discussed ways to promote economic ties between the two nations, Kim‘s ministry said.



Kim met Chinese State Councilor Wang Yong, who is on a visit to Seoul to attend an economic forum.





Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon (Yonhap)

China unofficially imposed retaliatory measures against South Korean firms after Seoul agreed to install the U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defense System. Tension thawed after the leaders of South Korea and China agreed to move past the spat in November last year.Kim told Wang that economic ties between the two nations have been improved since the November agreement was reached, according to the ministry.Kim and Wang also agreed that South Korea and China need to bolster cooperation amid global protectionist moves, the ministry said.