No risk of radiation leak after fire at nuclear research institute

NATIONAL

A fire broke out at a state-run nuclear energy research institute in central South Korea, but there was no risk of a radiation leak, the institute said Monday.



The fire broke out at a laboratory in the Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute in Daejeon, 160 kilometers south of Seoul, as of 2:28 p.m. It was confirmed to have been extinguished at 4:01 p.m.





(Yonhap)

There was no danger of a radiation leak and nobody was injured, the institute said.The institute added that it was investigating the cause of the fire. (Yonhap)