Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

No risk of radiation leak after fire at nuclear research institute

By Yonhap
  • Published : Nov 19, 2018 - 20:00
  • Updated : Nov 19, 2018 - 20:00

A fire broke out at a state-run nuclear energy research institute in central South Korea, but there was no risk of a radiation leak, the institute said Monday.

The fire broke out at a laboratory in the Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute in Daejeon, 160 kilometers south of Seoul, as of 2:28 p.m. It was confirmed to have been extinguished at 4:01 p.m. 

(Yonhap)

There was no danger of a radiation leak and nobody was injured, the institute said.

The institute added that it was investigating the cause of the fire. (Yonhap)



The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114