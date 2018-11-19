Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

Thai woman jailed for drug dealing in Korea

By Choi Ji-won
  • Published : Nov 19, 2018 - 18:10
  • Updated : Nov 19, 2018 - 18:10
A Thai woman received a prison term for illegally importing, distributing and injecting the psychotropic drug Ecstasy in Korea.

The Chuncheon District Court said Monday that it sentenced the Thai national to three years in prison and a 2.28 million won ($2,000) fine for violating the Narcotics Control Act.
(Yonhap)

According to authorities, the woman promised to pay another Thai woman 700,000 won ($620) to carry 20 Ecstasy pills from Thailand through Incheon Airport on Sept. 12.

The next day, she bought another 10 pills from another Thai woman at a restaurant in Gangnam, Seoul. She sold the 30 pills of Ecstasy to a drug dealer for 2.1 million won ($1,800).

In announcing the ruling, the court said “as drugs are highly addictive, drug-related crime is dangerous not only for the people in question but also society at large.”

By Choi Ji-won (jwchoikr@heraldcorp.com)


The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114