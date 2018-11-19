Thai woman jailed for drug dealing in Korea

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

A Thai woman received a prison term for illegally importing, distributing and injecting the psychotropic drug Ecstasy in Korea.The Chuncheon District Court said Monday that it sentenced the Thai national to three years in prison and a 2.28 million won ($2,000) fine for violating the Narcotics Control Act.According to authorities, the woman promised to pay another Thai woman 700,000 won ($620) to carry 20 Ecstasy pills from Thailand through Incheon Airport on Sept. 12.The next day, she bought another 10 pills from another Thai woman at a restaurant in Gangnam, Seoul. She sold the 30 pills of Ecstasy to a drug dealer for 2.1 million won ($1,800).In announcing the ruling, the court said “as drugs are highly addictive, drug-related crime is dangerous not only for the people in question but also society at large.”By Choi Ji-won (jwchoikr@heraldcorp.com)