Thai woman jailed for drug dealing in Korea

The Chuncheon District Court said Monday that it sentenced the Thai national to three years in prison and a 2.28 million won ($2,000) fine for violating the Narcotics Control Act.
|(Yonhap)
According to authorities, the woman promised to pay another Thai woman 700,000 won ($620) to carry 20 Ecstasy pills from Thailand through Incheon Airport on Sept. 12.
The next day, she bought another 10 pills from another Thai woman at a restaurant in Gangnam, Seoul. She sold the 30 pills of Ecstasy to a drug dealer for 2.1 million won ($1,800).
In announcing the ruling, the court said “as drugs are highly addictive, drug-related crime is dangerous not only for the people in question but also society at large.”
By Choi Ji-won (jwchoikr@heraldcorp.com)