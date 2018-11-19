Nationwide survey opens for new license plates

|Transport Ministry officials show five different designs for new vehicle license plates for the nationwide survey, during a press briefing last week. (Yonhap)
In July, the ministry decided to adopt a new license plate with seven digits,
adding one to the current six. Such a change would allow for 210 million new cars to be registered, as part of preparation for “the era of a reunified Korea,” the ministry said.
Currently, license plates in Korea only contain numbers and a Hangeul character.
The ministry is also considering adding designs to the number plate, such as the central symbol of the Taegeukgi or letters like “KOR” to represent the country.
License plates with designs are widely used in European countries where unified symbols and unique designs are applied to the car number plates.
After the new plates are decided, they would be manufactured with reflective film so that drivers could read the numbers easily even at night, according to the ministry.
The survey is available via the ministry’s website at www.molit.go.kr/carplate until Dec. 2. The survey results will be revealed by year-end, officials said.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)