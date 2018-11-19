Over 180 evacuate Myeong-dong YWCA after fire

Fire authorities said they started putting out the blaze from the first basement level of the YWCA building, site of sports center construction, at 10:05 a.m. The fire was completely extinguished at 10:44 a.m., approximately an hour after dispatch received report of the fire.
|Firefighters enter the YWCA building to check on remaining flames. (Yonhap)
Twenty workers at the construction site evacuated immediately after the building caught fire, with the remaining 161 people trailing close behind. Only one person was transferred to a hospital due to smoke inhalation.
The first basement level was undergoing renovation for a new swimming pool and sauna facilities, according to construction site authorities.
Police and fire authorities said they are making joint efforts to investigate the exact cause of the fire, but suspect it spread from flames due to construction work involving wood.
By Yoon Yeun-jung (kairos07@heraldcorp.com)