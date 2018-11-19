Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

Scientists develop microscopy system to observe cancer treatment

By Yonhap
  • Published : Nov 19, 2018 - 14:57
  • Updated : Nov 19, 2018 - 14:57

POHANG, North Gyeongsang Province -- A group of South Korean scientists have developed an optical-resolution photoacoustic microscopy, called OR-PAM, to observe the process of cancer treatment.

The team led by Kim Chul-hong of the Pohang University of Science and Technology used the OR-PAM system to evaluate the effectiveness of solid tumor drugs in the vascular system.

The feasibility of photoacoustic microscopy has been the subject of many researchers in recent years as it can observe microvascular complications. Tumor-affected microvascular complications have abnormal shapes, and their blood has very low oxygen concentration.


(Yonhap)

The researchers were able to obtain high-resolution images using OR-PAM to observe the recovery process of mice with brain tumors being treated with the tumor drug.

"This research has led to a new method to observe the process of high-reliable treatment," Kim said, adding that the technology will greatly help develop new cancer drugs.

The research was funded by the Ministry of Science and ICT, and the findings were published in the Journal of Biophotonics. (Yonhap)



The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114