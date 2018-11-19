European tour marks SPO’s first step toward normalcy

ENTERTAINMENT

The Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra is taking tangible steps to return to normal after a yearslong struggle.



The orchestra will embark Nov. 25 on a tour of five European cities -- Geneva, Udine, Lucerne, Grenoble and Paris -- and will perform at its final stop, Paris, Dec. 1.



This is the first European tour for the orchestra in four years, which was left floundering after a bitter controversy over allegations of sexual harassment, abuse and irregularities.



The Seoul-based orchestra has also started the process of appointing an artistic adviser, a position left vacant after the departures of conductor and artistic director Chung Myung-whun at the end of 2015 and artistic adviser Michael Fine, also in 2015. Chin Un-suk, a longtime composer-in-residence, who filled in for Fine as artistic adviser, left the orchestra in January this year.



Wolfgang Fink, a veteran artistic administrator from Germany, is to be named its new artistic adviser, the orchestra announced on Monday.





The Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra’s principal guest conductor, Thierry Fischer, greets the audience at a concert in April. (SPO)