Man booked for stealing truck in rush to see family

By Lee Tae-hee
  • Published : Nov 19, 2018 - 14:56
  • Updated : Nov 19, 2018 - 14:56
A 46-year-old man was booked without detention Monday for stealing a truck and fleeing the scene, later claiming he “desperately needed to see his family.”

According to North Jeolla Wanju Police Station, the suspect is to be charged with theft, specifically stealing a 1-ton truck on Nov. 8. The truck is estimated to be worth 16 million won ($14,200). 


(Yonhap)

The stolen vehicle was parked in an elementary school parking lot with its doors open and keys in the ignition. The man hopped into the driverless truck and immediately drove away.

After thorough analysis of security footage from nearby the parking lot, police were able to track the route the man took and booked him Monday.

During interrogation, he said he committed the theft because his “family lives in Jeongeup, but (he) lacked means of transportation to go see (his) family.”

By Lee Tae-hee (taeheelee@heraldcorp.com)


