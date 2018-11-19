Seoul court judge found unconscious at home dies in hospital

Her husband found the 42-year-old judge unconscious on their bathroom floor at home in Seocho-gu, southern Seoul, at around 4 a.m. Monday, police said.
|(Yonhap)
Authorities said they did not observe any external injuries to the judge. The deceased is said to have come back home late at night from work the previous day.
Police have not released any other details regarding the cause of death. They plan to conduct an autopsy to determine whether she died from natural causes.
By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)