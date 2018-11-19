E-Mart to open stores in Philippines

BUSINESS

E-Mart Inc., South Korea's leading discount chain operator, said Monday its stores dedicated to selling the company's private-label products will open in the Philippines as it moves to expand its global presence.



E-Mart signed an agreement with Robinsons Retail on Friday to open 25 No Brand outlets and 25 Scentence shops in the Southeast Asian country by 2020, according to the South Korean retailer.



Scentence is E-Mart's beauty brand.







This file photo, taken on April 5, 2018, shows a No Brand store operated by South Korean retailer E-Mart Inc. in Seoul. (Yonhap)

Robinsons Retail is a major retailer in the Philippines that operates 47 shopping malls, 49 department stores, 130 supermarkets and some 3,000 other convenience stores in the country, according to E-Mart.The launch of No Brand stores in the Philippines will mark its first overseas expansion move amid the growing popularity of its products.Outbound shipments of No Brand products jumped 57.8 percent on-year in the January-October period, according to the retailer.E-Mart said it will develop localized products with the partner to improve its competitiveness in the Southeast Asian market. (Yonhap)