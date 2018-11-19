[Weather] Toxic haze from China hits Korean Peninsula

NATIONAL

Fine dust blankets central Seoul in this photo taken Monday morning. (Yonhap)

Anti-pollution masks are strongly advised as fine dust levels across the country are expected to hit “bad” levels Monday, induced by industrial particles blown from China’s east coast.The National Institute of Environmental Research said the capital area of the peninsula, northeastern province of Gangwon, central province of Chungcheong, southwestern province of Jeolla, southeastern province of Gyeongsang will all suffer “bad” levels of PM 2.5 dust, which range at around 35 micrograms of fine dust particles per cubic meter.The central western coast will see sporadic drizzle in the morning.Air will get drier as the day progresses. Extra caution against forest fires is advised.Seoul will reach a daytime high of 12 degrees Celsius, with those at Gangneung at 14 C, Daejeon 13 C, Gwangju 14C, Busan 17 C, and Jeju at 15 C.By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)