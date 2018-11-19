Former Supreme Court justice quizzed in judiciary power abuse scandal

NATIONAL

Park Byong-dae, a former Supreme Court justice, appeared at the prosecution's office Monday to undergo questioning over his alleged involvement in a judicial power abuse scandal involving the then-top court chief.







Park, 61, was chief of the top court's administrative affairs body, the National Court Administration, from 2014-16. He is accused of working with Lim Jong-hun, NCA deputy head from 2015-17, to assist then-Supreme Court Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae in using trials as bargaining chips in dealings with the presidential office of then-President Park Geun-hye's government."I did my best, selflessly serving (the public) as a justice and while heading the NCA," he told reporters. "Regardless of the situation, I am sorry and express regret that the pride of many judges has been hurt. I hope that this ends well so that the court could regain public trust."Yang allegedly sought Park's approval for the establishment of a separate court of appeals, his long-envisioned dream.Lim, who prosecutors accuse of being the key man in Yang's schemes, has been arrested and charged for abuse of power and other charges.Prosecutors suspect that Yang instructed his officials, including Lim and Park, to interfere in ongoing trials whose rulings would have a considerable political impact on the conservative government and exerted pressure on judges in charge to deliver a verdict in Park's favor. (Yonhap)