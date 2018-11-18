Korea knocked out of group stage at FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

SPORTS

South Korea have been eliminated in the group stage at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Uruguay, following their second straight loss.



South Korea were blanked by Canada 2-0 in their Group D match at Estadio Charrua in Montevideo on Saturday (local time), and fell to last place in the group that also includes Spain and Colombia.







(Yonhap)

South Korea lost the opener to Spain 4-0 last Wednesday. But regardless of their result against Colombia on the coming Wednesday, South Korea will not grab one of two quarterfinal berths out of Group D.There are 16 nations in action, divided into four groups of four. And only the top two nations from each group will advance to the knockout phase.South Korea won the 2010 U-17 Women's World Cup -- the country's first championship at any FIFA event -- but didn't even qualify for the next three tournaments in 2012, 2014 and 2016.South Korea and Canada were scoreless at halftime. But 14 minutes into the latter half, Jordyn Huitema put Canada on the board, with a volley that floated over the head of goalkeeper Kang Ji-yeon.A few minutes later, Huitema was sent off with a red card after elbowing Kim Min-ji in an aerial battle, but South Korea couldn't capitalize on that advantage. Lara Kazandjian doubled Canada's lead with a long-range strike in the 74th minute, sending Canada to the quarterfinals for the fourth time. (Yonhap)