North Korea's titular head to visit Cuba, Venezuela, Mexico

By Yonhap
  • Published : Nov 18, 2018 - 09:38
  • Updated : Nov 18, 2018 - 09:42
North Korea said Sunday its titular head of state, Kim Yong-nam, will visit Cuba in the latest efforts to enhance ties with the socialist country. 

Kim, president of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly, will lead a delegation to Cuba, Venezuela and Mexico, the North's official Korean Central News Agency said. 


 
(Yonhap)

North Korea and Cuba have strengthened their diplomatic engagement this year. Choe Ryong-hae and Ri Su-yong, vice chairmen of the ruling party's Central Committee, visited Havana in July and August, respectively.

Early this month Cuban President Miguel Mario Diaz-Canel Bermudez made a three-day trip to Pyongyang. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un sent him off in a show of his commitment to friendly ties with Cuba.

The KCNA said Kim Yong-nam will also visit Venezuela and attend the inaugural ceremony of Mexico's president-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, scheduled for Dec. 1. (Yonhap)

 



