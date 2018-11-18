North Korea's titular head to visit Cuba, Venezuela, Mexico

NATIONAL

North Korea said Sunday its titular head of state, Kim Yong-nam, will visit Cuba in the latest efforts to enhance ties with the socialist country.Kim, president of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly, will lead a delegation to Cuba, Venezuela and Mexico, the North's official Korean Central News Agency said.North Korea and Cuba have strengthened their diplomatic engagement this year. Choe Ryong-hae and Ri Su-yong, vice chairmen of the ruling party's Central Committee, visited Havana in July and August, respectively.Early this month Cuban President Miguel Mario Diaz-Canel Bermudez made a three-day trip to Pyongyang. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un sent him off in a show of his commitment to friendly ties with Cuba.The KCNA said Kim Yong-nam will also visit Venezuela and attend the inaugural ceremony of Mexico's president-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, scheduled for Dec. 1. (Yonhap)