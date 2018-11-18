Kim Jong-un calls for modernized production in visit to glass victory

NATIONAL

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un stressed the importance of modernized production during his visit to a glass factory in the country's western region, Pyongyang's state media reported Sunday.



The Korean Central News Agency said Kim gave field guidance at the Taegwan Glass Factory in North Pyongan Province, where he praised "flawless" glassware and other optical apparatuses.







(Yonhap)

"Pointing out that the world is rapidly changing and developing, he called for directing steady efforts to putting the factory's overall production process and process for checking goods on a modern basis and introducing update technology, not content with the present success, and thus producing better optical glass and measuring equipment," the KCNA said in an English-language report.The KCNA added that Kim was accompanied by Choe Ryong-hae, vice chairman of the ruling Workers' Party, and two vice department directors of the party, Jo Yong-won and Kim Yong-su, among others.This was Kim Jong-un's first visit to Taegwan Glass Factory since May 2014. The plant is also said to have produced military lens, and was subject to South Korea's sanctions in 2016. (Yonhap)