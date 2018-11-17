Gyeonggi governor’s wife found to be owner of controversial

NATIONAL

Gyeonggi Province governor Lee Jae-myung (Yonhap)

The wife of the governor of Gyeonggi Province will face a prosecution probe after police found that she violated election laws and committed defamation on Twitter, investigators said Saturday, a case that could make a serious dent in the governor’s political career.Kim Hye-gyeong, the wife of Gyeonggi Province governor Lee Jae-myung, is facing allegations that she was the owner of the controversial Twitter account, under the name “Hyegyeonggung Ms. Kim,” with which she spread false information and criticized her husband‘s political rivals over the past several years.Wrapping up the months-long investigation, the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency concluded that Kim had owned and used the Twitter account since 2013 to post thousands of political messages supportive of her husband while denouncing his rivals.In April, she tweeted that Rep. Jeon Hae-cheol of the ruling Democratic Party had joined hands with the opposition party over the course of the Gyeonggi governor election, which turned out to be false, according to the police.In December 2016, when Lee was competing with current President Moon Jae-in in the party primary for the party’s presidential nomination, she claimed in a Twitter message that Moon’s son Joon-yong landed a job at a public agency in 2006 on the back of his father’s influence. Moon was a senior presidential secretary at that time.Lawmaker Jeon first sought a state probe to determine the owner of the Twitter account, but he withdrew the request last month.Police, however, continued to look into the case, as judge-turned-lawyer Lee Jung-ryul and some 3,000 citizens again asked for investigations.“We will send the case to prosecution within days recommending her indictment,” an officer said, refusing to elaborate further.Kim and Governor Lee have sternly denied the allegations. When appearing before the police station to face question earlier this month, Kim simply said, “Sorry.” (Yonhap)