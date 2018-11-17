Moon meets Australian PM, vows to maintain ties

NATIONAL

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (right) and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in met with the Australian prime minister on Saturday and agreed to strive to maintain solid bilateral relations as “a true friend.”During his talks with Scott Morrison in Papua New Guinea, Moon said the two nations have forged solid relationships in every field by sharing universal values, calling Australia “the optimum partner for South Korea.”He then suggested further cooperation to create synergy in Seoul’s policy drive to boost ties with ASEAN nations, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Kim Eui-kyeom.Morrison also praised the strong bilateral ties, particularly pointing to “successful” trade relations since 2013 when the two signed a free trade agreement, while promising continued efforts for mutually beneficial relations.Moon is in Papua New Guinea to attend a meeting of the APEC Business Advisory Council, and bilateral talks, including one with Chinese President Xi Jinping. He is scheduled to return home on Sunday. (Yonhap)