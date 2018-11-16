KOEN supports young Pakistani patient with cleft lip, palate

BUSINESS

Officials pose for a photo with a patient at the Dental Hospital of Gangneung-Wonju National University on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

Korea South-East Power Co. has donated 18 million won ($16,000) to a young patient from Pakistan with a cleft lip and palate as the first beneficiary of its medical social contribution service, the company said Sunday. The firm helped with the surgery expenses while paying a visit to the 7-month-old patient at the Dental Hospital of Gangneung-Wonju National University.The donation was part of the KOEN Miso-Dream project jointly launched with the Seoul Medical Service Foundation in April this year to help provide various medical services and subsidies to those in need around the world.KOEN has arranged for the surgery of patient M. Faizan of Gulpur, Pakistan, by financing his travels and the surgery and treatment costs, according to the company. The Seoul Medical Service Foundation was in charge of providing the medical and administrative services.“We will continue to fulfill our social responsibilities globally through cooperation with Seoul Medical Service Foundation in helping patients with cleft lip and palate receive treatment but also in providing various medical services for those in need domestically,” said Moon Chang-seob of KOEN.KOEN is currently constructing a 102-megawatt hydroelectric power plant in Gulpur and a 215-MW facility in Asrit Kedam, Pakistan. It has dispatched two teams of volunteers in the region.By Lee So-jeong