Man says he ‘beat separated wife after seeing her with another man’

According to Suwon Nambu Police Station, the suspect is being charged with battery. He is accused of kicking and punching his wife in the face in front of her house in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, at around 10:10 p.m. Thursday. He also allegedly assaulted the man who was with her at the time.
|(Yonhap)
He told authorities in an interrogation that he attacked the two “out of jealousy and anger” after seeing them together.
The man had no prior record of domestic violence, police said, adding they would continue to investigate the incident.
