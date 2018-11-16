Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

Man says he ‘beat separated wife after seeing her with another man’

By Catherine Chung
  • Published : Nov 16, 2018 - 15:19
  • Updated : Nov 16, 2018 - 15:19
A man in his 20s was booked without physical detention for allegedly beating his wife, whom he is separated from amid divorce proceedings, after he saw her with another man, police said Friday.

According to Suwon Nambu Police Station, the suspect is being charged with battery. He is accused of kicking and punching his wife in the face in front of her house in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, at around 10:10 p.m. Thursday. He also allegedly assaulted the man who was with her at the time. 


(Yonhap)

He told authorities in an interrogation that he attacked the two “out of jealousy and anger” after seeing them together.

The man had no prior record of domestic violence, police said, adding they would continue to investigate the incident.

By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)


The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114