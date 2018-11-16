[Newsmaker] Police refer venture firm head accused of porn distribution to prosecution

BUSINESS

Police on Friday referred to the prosecution a venture company chief accused of abetting online circulation of obscene videos and cruelly assaulting company employees.



Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency recommended an indictment against Yang Jin-ho, chairman of robot developer K-Technology, who also owns two online file storage service providers.



Police found more than 52,230 obscene and illegal files including spycam and revenge porn circulated via the sites since December 2013. Yang earned at least 7 billion won ($6.19 million) in illegal profits from the operation.







(Yonhap)

He was arrested last Friday.Police also booked and referred to the prosecution 19 current and former company officials and 61 regular uploaders of lewd files.Police said Yang gave them incentives for uploading and owned an online filtering company to prevent such files from being filtered out on the Internet.Yang is also accused of beating and abusing several company employees.While the probe into the storage services was underway, video footage went viral showing him assaulting an employee in the office. He was also shown killing chickens with a crossbow and having an employee kill one with a sword during a company retreat.In addition, Yang is suspected of smoking marijuana with eight company officials in 2015. They were also booked and referred to the prosecution. (Yonhap)