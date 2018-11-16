McDonald’s customer says ‘stress from work’ made him hurl bag of food

According to Ulsan Jungbu Police Station, the 49-year-old man, surnamed Kim, claimed to have gotten so “mad after receiving only a burger (without french fries) while undergoing so much stress at work.”
The video initially uploaded on Bobae Dream, an internet community for car lovers, went viral following its upload Sunday. In the video taken by a drive-thru customer in the line, Kim, in a Jeep sport utility vehicle, receives food from the employee and the two seemingly exchange a few words. He then hurls the bag of food at her face and drives off.
|(Yonhap)
The suspect entered the police station around 8 p.m. Thursday and was grilled by authorities for an hour or so. He is said to have talked with the victim’s family prior to the interrogation, according to police.
Investigators have booked him on assault charges and plan to review the case to decide whether to apply additional charges of battery, if the victim chooses to submit a medical certificate.
The owner of the McDonald’s franchise in Buk-gu, Ulsan, filed a criminal complaint of assault against Kim on Wednesday. The victim is reported to be receiving psychiatric treatment following the incident.
By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)