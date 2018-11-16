[Weather] ‘Bad’ levels of fine dust blanket nation

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

The Korea Meteorological Administration on Friday issued its forecast of cloudy skies and bad fine dust levels across the nation.According to the weather agency, South Jeolla Province and Jeju Island will see some rainfall, while parts of the North and South Gyeongsang provinces will be covered in thick fog.Fine dust will hit “bad” levels in Daegu, North Chungcheong Province, South Chungcheong Province, North Jeolla Province and North Gyeongsang Province, while other remaining areas will have “normal” levels due to air congestion, according to the National Institute of Environmental Research.Morning temperatures are expected to be in the range of 1 degree Celsius to 11 C, rising to between 10 C and 16 C in the afternoon.The daytime high will reach 11 degrees Celsius in Seoul, with Gangneung at 15 C, Daejeon 14 C, Daegu 13 C, Gwangju 13 C, Busan 17 C and Jeju 17 C.By Kim Hye-soo (clairek@heraldcorp.com)