Koreas set to hold meeting on aviation cooperation

South and North Korea will hold a meeting Friday to discuss cooperation in the aviation sector, including a possible opening of a direct air route between the countries.



The meeting will be held at the joint liaison office in the North's border town of Kaesong. North Korea is said to have requested the meeting.



Son Myung-soo, a senior official of the transport ministry, will lead a South Korean delegation. His North Korean counterpart is Ri Yong-son, deputy director-general of the General Administration of Civil Aviation.







The unification ministry that handles North Korea affairs earlier said that the Koreas will discuss "issues of mutual concern" related to inter-Korean aviation cooperation but did not provide further details.Experts say that among the agenda items will be opening a direct route for passenger airplanes between the Koreas, which the government thinks is possible even under the current sanctions regime.Another issue likely to be discussed is the North's earlier proposal with the International Civil Aviation Organization to allow its airplanes to fly through South Korea's airspace to third countries. Repairing decrepit airports in North Korea could also be dealt with during Friday's meeting. (Yonhap)