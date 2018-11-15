Rodong Sinmun slams US, Europe, Japan over UN resolution on N. Korean human rights

NATIONAL

North Korea's official newspaper on Thursday condemned Western countries and Japan for pushing to adopt an anti-North human rights resolution at the United Nations while "covering up" their own human rights problems.



The Rodong Sinmun, an organ of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, said in an editorial that the United States, European countries and Japan had better make efforts to correct their own human rights lapses, instead of attacking the North's rights conditions based on fabricated data.







"The US, Europe and Japan are not in a position to take issue with other countries' human rights problems, as the world's most serious violations of human rights occur in Western countries," the newspaper said."The (Western countries) are busily moving to internationalize and politicize our country's human rights problem on the basis of forged and fake documents."The newspaper then insisted that all members of North Korean society are fully given political freedom and rights, the rights to work and rest, the rights to education and medical services, and all other social rights of human beings.The North's commentary came as the Third Committee of the UN is expected to pass a new North Korean human rights resolution by consensus this week and forward it to a UN General Assembly session for a vote.If it's adopted, it would mark the 14th straight year for the UN to condemn the communist nation's human rights abuses in writing.Since last week, North Korea has intensified its calls for South Korea not to participate in the UN vote on the North Korean human rights resolution via its various media outlets. But Seoul has expressed support for the resolution. (Yonhap)